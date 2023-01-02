    ICSI June 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates and Timetable Here

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the official schedule for the ICSI CS June 2023 Examinations. Candidates appearing for the June 2023 Session exams can check the schedule and related details here.

    Updated: Jan 2, 2023 11:12 IST
    ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Schedule: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the official schedule for the ICSI CS June 2023 Examinations. Candidates who will be appearing for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional June 2023 examinations can visit the official website of ICSI CS to check the Complete schedule. 

    The exams for ICSI CS Executive and Professional June 2023 session will begin on June 1, 2023. The first paper for the Executive programme will be Jurisprudence, Interpretation, and General Laws while the first exam for the Professional Exam will be Governance, Risk Management, Compliances, and Ethics. The exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

    ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Schedule - Click Here

    How to check ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Schedule

    The June 2023 Exam Dates have been released as a PDF document containing the exam date and subject. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the exam schedule.

    Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

    Step 2: Click on the Latest update link 

    Step 3: Click on the June 2023 Executive and Professional Exam Link

    Step 4: Download the ICSI CS June 2023 Schedule for reference

    The notification released by ICSI further mentions that ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 12, and 14, 2023 to meet any exigency.

