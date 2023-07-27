ICSI Mock Test for CSEET July 2023 Today, Check Official Notice Here

CSEET Mock Test July 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is conducting the mock test for CSEET for July session 2023 today, July 27, in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the ICSI CSEET July 2023 can give the mock test through the link provided by the examination authority or can visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the ICSI CSEET July 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023, in remote proctored mode. The ICSI conducts the mock test for a duration of 2 hours in order to help students to prepare for the remotely proctored exams. It is compulsory for the candidates to appear for the mock tests so that they can be prepared for the final exam.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the CSEET July mock test in the table given below:

Events Dates CSEET mock test for the July session July 27, 2023 ICSI CSEET July exam July 30, 2023

Check the Official Notice Below:

CSEET July 2023 Mock Test: Important Instructions

Candidates can check the important instructions for the CSEET Mock Test 2023 mentioned below:

Candidates are required to login at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test

They can check the important details regarding the batch timings, user id and password for the CSEET July mock test received by the authorities via email/ SMS

Candidates are also advised to mandatorily download/ install the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their desktop/laptop from which they can appear for the CSEET mock test

How to appear in CSEET July Mock Test 2023?

Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps to know how to appear for the CSEET mock test for the July session 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the direct link of the ICSI CSEET July 2023 mock test available on the home page - icseet.azurewebsites.net

Step 3: A new login page will be open in the new window

Step 4: Enter the necessary login details such as registration number, date of birth and security captcha code

Step 5: The mock test page will be displayed on the screen

Also Read: AIIMS MSc. August 2023 Session Result Declared, Download Result PDF Here

