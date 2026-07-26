IELTS Score Validity 2026: How Long Your Score Stays Valid for Study Abroad

Students who want to study abroad should always check if their IELTS score is still valid before applying. This is important for university admission, scholarship forms and student visa process. In most countries an IELTS score stays valid for two years from the date the test result is declared. If the score expires, students need to take the exam again to get a new score. Knowing the IELTS score validity 2026 can help students avoid delays and plan their next steps with confidence. Read the article to know more details.

How Many Years Is an IELTS Score Valid?

The IELTS Score is valid for two years from the date the result is announced. The exact validity date is printed on the Test Report Form (TRF). This report also shows the overall band score and the scores for Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking. After two years the score is treated as expired for university admission work opportunities and visa applications. If a student needs a valid IELTS score after that time the only option is to appear for the IELTS exam again. There is no official rule that extends IELTS validity to three years for normal study or work applications. However some Australian Skilled Migration Programmes may accept IELTS scores for up to three years.