IEMJEE 2023: UEM Jaipur Commence Applications at iemjee.uem.edu.in, Check Details Here

IEMJEE 2023: The University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Jaipur has commenced the admission application process for admissions into full-time Engineering and Management courses, i.e. B.Tech, MBA. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the IEMJEE 2023 examinations can register through the official website- iemjee.uem.edu.in.

According to the official notification available on the website, the UEM offers full-time Engineering (B.Tech) and Management (MBA) courses in various specializations including Computer Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, etc.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are eligible and appearing for the IEMJEE 2023 examination conducted by UEM Jaipur can apply through the online and offline modes.

However, candidates are advised to go through all the important details available on UEM Jaipur's website before filing the admission application form for the MBA and B.Tech courses.

Who is Eligible for IEMJEE 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the UEM Jaipur's IEMJEE 2023 examination need to meet the below-given eligibility criteria.

B.Tech Programme: Candidates who have cleared their 10+2 examinations from a recognized board with a minimum aggregate of 45% including Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

MBA Programme: Students should have passed their graduation degree from any recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks.

IEMJEE 2023 Admission Process

As per the recent updates, admission to the University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Jaipur in the B.Tech programme is based on marks secured by the student in IEMJEE / State level Engineering Entrance Exam/ JEE Main. Whereas to get admission into MBA courses, the marks secured by the students in IEMJEE / MAT / State level MBA Entrance Exam / CAT entrance test will be considered.

