“If You Don’t Use The Bus, You Miss It”: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Reopen CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal

The Supreme Court on August 25 rejected a plea seeking the reopening of the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal after students claimed they could not apply for the facility because the website had crashed and due to the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned why the portal should be reopened when it had been available to all students for a specified period.

“Why should we direct them to open this window again for you? If you don’t use the bus, you miss the bus. The window was open for everyone for a specified period,” the CJI said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner sought only a week’s time to allow students to apply and submitted that the website had crashed during the original application window. “The website crashed and many students could not apply for on-screen verification,” the counsel said.