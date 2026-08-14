IGNOU 1-Year Master’s Admissions Open: 9 NEP-Aligned PG Courses for FYUP Graduates

IGNOU 1-Year Master's: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has offered nine 1-year Postgraduate (PG) PG Degree Programmes based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines. This is a special set of 1-year PG Degree Programmes designed exclusively for students who have done FYUP (Honors or Honors with Research). The fast-track master's degree programme enables the qualified graduates to earn their PG degree in a year as opposed to the regular 2-year time period of study required for a master's degree course.

Based on the 4+1 model of education, these master's programmes include various subjects in Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Media namely MA in Economics, Sociology, History, Journalism & Mass Communication, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu, along with M.Com. These ODL degrees hold the same status legally as conventional 2-year PG Degrees and meet the requirements for UGC-NET, Ph.D. admissions, UPSC, and other competitive government exams at the central/state levels. IGNOU’s unique program helps save an entire academic year and also reduce tuition fees by a significant amount. Applications for the programme can be submitted online through IGNOU Samarth admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in using APAAR ID.