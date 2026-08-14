IGNOU 1-Year Master’s Admissions Open: 9 NEP-Aligned PG Courses for FYUP Graduates
IGNOU 1-Year Master's: IGNOU has launched nine NEP 2020-aligned 1-year Postgraduate (PG) programmes for 4-year undergraduate (FYUP) graduates. Covering Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Media, these ODL degrees equal standard 2-year Master’s for exams like UGC-NET and UPSC. Eligible applicants can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in using their mandatory APAAR ID.
IGNOU 1-Year Master's: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has offered nine 1-year Postgraduate (PG) PG Degree Programmes based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines. This is a special set of 1-year PG Degree Programmes designed exclusively for students who have done FYUP (Honors or Honors with Research). The fast-track master's degree programme enables the qualified graduates to earn their PG degree in a year as opposed to the regular 2-year time period of study required for a master's degree course.
Based on the 4+1 model of education, these master's programmes include various subjects in Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Media namely MA in Economics, Sociology, History, Journalism & Mass Communication, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu, along with M.Com. These ODL degrees hold the same status legally as conventional 2-year PG Degrees and meet the requirements for UGC-NET, Ph.D. admissions, UPSC, and other competitive government exams at the central/state levels. IGNOU’s unique program helps save an entire academic year and also reduce tuition fees by a significant amount. Applications for the programme can be submitted online through IGNOU Samarth admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in using APAAR ID.
How To Apply For the IGNOU 1-Year Master’s Courses?
To Apply For the IGNOU 1-Year Master’s Courses follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official IGNOU admission website www.ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in in any secured web browser to initiate the process of registering in your chosen course.
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Click on new registration option in order to register your details including your complete name, email address and telephone number.
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Provide your compulsory APAAR ID number along with your personal contact numbers for identification purposes in the admission process.
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Select your preferred one year Master degree program and submit your qualifying four years undergraduate degree mark sheets with care.
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Complete payment of your program fees in secured mode through modes such as debit card/credit card/net banking.
List of 9 One-Year Master's Courses
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Stream
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Available Programmes
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Social Sciences & Management
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• M.A. Economics
• M.A. Sociology
• M.A. History
• Master of Commerce (M.Com)
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Media & Communication
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• M.A. Journalism & Mass Communication
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Languages & Literature
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• M.A. English
• M.A. Hindi
• M.A. Sanskrit
• M.A. Urdu
IGNOU 1-Year Master’s: Eligibility Criteria
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Education: The applicant should have a 4-year B.A. degree (FYUP) with Honors or Honors with research from a recognized University.
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Mandatory APAAR ID: The applicant should give his/her APAAR ID while applying online.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.