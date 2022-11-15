    IGNOU 2022 July Session Admission Window To Close Today, Register Soon at ignou.ac.in

    Updated: Nov 15, 2022 15:35 IST
    IGNOU July Registration 2022: As per the official website, Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU July session registration window for fresh admission today - 15th November 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for IGNOU registration for UG and PG programmes in both online and ODL modes can do so at ignou.ac.in and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Also, a direct link has been provided below. 

    IGNOU has extended the July session admission 2022 registration deadline many times. Earlier, the IGNOU application process was scheduled to close on 7th October but it got extended till 11th November and further, IGNOU July registration got extended till 15th November 2022. Also, the IGNOU admissions for certificate and semester-based programmes have already been closed.

    IGNOU Registration 2022 for July Session - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Fill for IGNOU July Registration Form 2022? 

    Candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria before applying for any IGNOU UG or PG programmes. IGNOU registration 2022 can be done for the July session in online mode. Go through the steps to know how to apply for IGNOU July Registration Form 2022 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the home page, click on the link - Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode. 
    • 3rd Step - Select - Fresh Admission for July 2022 Cycle and click New Registrations button.
    • 4th Step - Register by entering all the details. 
    • 5th Step - Login and fill up the form, upload documents and pay the application fees. 
    • 6th Step - Now, submit the form and take a printout. 

    Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready - scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificate (if any) while filling up IGNOU July registration form 2022. 

    IGNOU December Term End Exams 2022 

    As per the recently released notice, the IGNOU term-end exams will commence on 2nd December 2022. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be scheduled between 2 and 5 pm. The complete date sheet for IGNOU December term-end exams is available on the official website. 

