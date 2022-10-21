IGNOU 2022 July Session Registration Date Extends Till 27 Oct, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the deadline to register for IGNOU 2022 July session. Now, candidates will be able to fill up the IGNOU July session registration 2022 form till 27th October for ODL, online, and distance learning programmes. Candidates can register for IGNOU July session online at - ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU registration 2022 date has not been extended for certificate and semester-based programmes. Earlier, the IGNOU registration deadline was extended till 20th October but now it has been extended once again.

IGNOU Registration 2022 Tweet

IGNOU has Tweeted, The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 27th October 2022" Check Tweet below -

The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 27th October 2022"



How To Apply for IGNOU July Session 2022?

IGNOU registration 2022 started for the July session on 30th May. Candidates can fill up the IGNOU July session registration form at the official website - ignou.ac.in. Without paying the fees, the registration form will not be accepted. The IGNOU registration fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking. They can go through the steps to know how to register for IGNOU July session 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - IGNOU Admission 2022.

3rd Step - If not registered, go for New Registration tab and enter the required details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the IGNOU 2022 admission form.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

IGNOU Term End Exams 2022 Details

The IGNOU term-end exams will commence on 2nd December 2022. IGNOU last paper will be concluded on 5th January 2023. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be scheduled between 2 and 5 pm.