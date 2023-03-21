IGNOU 2023 January Session: Fresh Admission, Re-registration Last Date Extended, Check Deadline Here

IGNOU 2023 January Session: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration, fresh admission deadline for Online, ODL, and merit-based ODL programmes. Now, candidates can fill out IGNOU January 2023 Session application form till March 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

The previous deadline for registration was March 10, but that date was postponed to March 20, 2023. A late registration fee of Rs. 200 will be charged if the candidate doesn't register before the deadline. Candidates must therefore follow the timeframe set by the authorities.

Documents Required for IGNOU January 2023 Session Application Form

Candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU Re-registration, fresh admission 2023 must keep the mandatory documents handy. They can check out the list of important documents here-

Scanned photograph

Scanned Signature

Class 10th Marksheet/ Birth Certificate

Educational qualification certificates,

Experience certificate,

Category certificate (if any)

BPL certificate (if any)

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Candidates who have not applied for re-registration and fresh registrations for Online, ODL programmes must do the same before March 27, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on re-registration, fresh registration link

Step 3: Choose programme and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out IGNOU January 2023 session application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Applicants must note that , “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.”

