IGNOU Admissions 2023: B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing, PhD Entrance Applications Open at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU January 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has begun the application process for the IGNOU 2023 B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing, and Ph.D. programmes. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can apply through the link available on the official website.

Candidates must note that the applications are invited for the January 2023 session. The last date for students to complete the IGNOU B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and Ph.D. entrance exam applications is December 20, 2022.

IGNOU B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PhD programme applications are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the IGNOU applications is also available below.

B.Ed Application - Click Here

B.Sc Nursing Application - Click Here

PhD Application - Click Here

IGNOU Entrance Application 2023: Steps to apply for Exams

IGNOU B.Ed, B.Es Nursing and PhD entrance applications 2023 are available on the official website. Students can follow the instructions given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU January 2023 session notification

Step 3: Click on the link for the desired programme

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 5: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

IGNOU January 2023 Session Application Details

The application form for the IGNOU January 2023 session has to be completed online. When filling the application fee candidates are also required to upload all the necessary documents and submit the application fee through the link provided. Candidates can submit the applications via Credit, Debit or Net banking facilities.

