IGNOU December TEE 2022: Application window close today at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The window for candidates to submit the IGNOU December TEE Exam Form will close today - November 25, 2022. Candidates interested in appearing for the December TEE exams 2022 can complete the exam registration through the link available on the official website.

According to the notification available online, the students whose June 2022 Term End Examination result is not declared yet may fill up the said course without paying the examination fee until November 25, 2022. The December TEE exams 2022 will commence on December 2, 2022, and conclude on January 5, 2023.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration form is available on the official website - exam.ignou.ac.in. Candidates applying can also visit the direct link given here to complete the Exam Registration.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Applications - Click Here

Steps to complete IGNOU TEE 2022 Applications

The IGNOU December 2022 Exam Application form is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams are required to first visit the official website and read through all the instructions given following which they can fill out and submit the application form and the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the December TEE 2022 application form

Step 3: Read through the given instructions and click on the application link

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 5: Submit the online application fee and click on the final submission link

IGNOU TEE 2022 Application Fee

When applying for the IGNOU December TEE exam 2022, candidates are required to submit the application fee through the payment link provided. Candidates applying are required to submit Rs.200/- per course with Late Fee of Rs.1100/-

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Close to 8,700 Seats Allotted in Spot Round, Check Admission Details Here