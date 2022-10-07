IGNOU December TEE 2022 Tentative Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Date: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the date sheet for the December Term End Examinations. According to the dates given, the IGNOU December TEE exams will begin on December 2, 2022. Candidates appearing for the December TEE 2022 exams can apply for the exams through the application link available on the portal.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exams will be conducted in the morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete schedule for December TEE 2022 through the link available here.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Datesheet

IGNOU December TEE Applications 2022

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form Submission

The exam form for the December Term End Examination is available on the official website. As per the notification given, the last date for students to submit the December TEE forms is October 31, 2022.

The link for students to submit the December TEE 2022 exams is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. When submitting the December TEE 2022 Exam forms students must make sure that they enter all the required details in the form link given.

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 Application process is completely online. Students are required to fill and submit the application form along with the application fee in the online mode only.

