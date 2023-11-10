IGNOU December TEE 2023 Applications Close Today, Hall Ticket Available At ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Applications 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU December TEE 2023 application window today, November 10, 2023. Students yet to submit their applications for the December TEE exams can visit the official website until 6 pm today to submit the applications. Before filling out the IGNOU December TEE 2023 applications, students are advised to visit the official website and read through the instructions provided.

The admit card for the December TEE 2023 exams was announced on November 9, 2023. Students who have completed the registration and application process can visit the official website to download the exam hall ticket.

To register for the December exams and download the hall ticket candidates are required to visit the official website - ignou.ac.in. Click on the direct link provided below to complete the application process.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 - Click Here

How to Register for IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exam

The link for students to register for the ODL and Online programmes for the December TEE exams is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the December TEE 2023 application link

Step 3: Read through the instructions given

Step 4: Click on proceed

Step 5: Fill out the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The IGNOU December TEE 2023 exam hall ticket is now available for download. Students who have completed the registration and application process can download the hall ticket through the link provided on the website. Students must note that the hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the exams.

