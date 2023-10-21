  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IGNOU December TEE 2023 Applications Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Applications Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU will close the December TEE 2023 application window tomorrow. Students applying for the December 2023 TEE exams can check the application link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 21, 2023 10:45 IST
IGNOU December TEE 2023 application
IGNOU December TEE 2023 application

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Application: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU December TEE 2023 applications tomorrow, October 22, 2023. Students applying for the December Term End Exam can visit the official website of IGNOU until tomorrow to submit their applications. The application link will be available online until 6 p.m. 

According to the schedule given, the December TEE 2023 exams will be conducted from December 1, 2023, to January 6, 2023. The exam form, TEE project submission and practical exams are to be submitted online through the link given.

The official notification further states that from the January 2023 admission cycle onwards, the project evaluation fee and practical exam fee for having project and practical components of programmes have been implemented by the university. Students of January 2023 admission cuc;e are hence required to submit the online fee for the project evaluation and practical examination along with the TEE on this portal.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 application link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Students can also apply for the December TEE 2023 exams through the direct link given here.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Direct link - Click Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Applications

The December 2023 term-end exam application is available on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates applying for the term-end exams can follow the steps given here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the December TEE application link 

Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on proceed to fill application

Step 4: Enter all required details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Shortly; Download CISCE Board Exam Timetable Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023