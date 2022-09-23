IGNOU Extends ODL Programmes Admission Deadline For July Session 2022, Apply Soon at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU ODL 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July session last date of registration for online and online distance learning programmes admission. Now, candidates will be able to apply for IGNOU ODL programmes 2022 till 30th September in online mode. The university has given 8 more days for the students to apply for IGNOU admission 2022.

Candidates will now be able to apply online for IGNOU undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Before applying, the candidates must go through the eligibility criteria of their selected programmes to avoid rejection at any later stage.

How To Register for IGNOU ODL Programmes 2022 For July Session?

As per the official notification released, “The last date of Fresh Admissions for all the Programmes both for Online and ODL modes for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 30th September 2022.” All those who are yet to apply can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Candidates will have to go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - IGNOU Admission 2022.

3rd Step - If not registered, go to the New Registration tab and enter the required details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the IGNOU 2022 admission form.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

IGNOU Registration 2022 Fee Exemption

Recently, IGNOU has exempted the fees of those candidates who were seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes. In an official notice mentioned on the official website, it was stated that - “In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.”