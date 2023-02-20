IGNOU January 2023: Application Window for ODL, Online and Merit Programme Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU January Session 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the admission application link for the January session for ODL, Online as well as Merit-based ODL programmes today, February 20, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 examinations and have not registered yet can register themselves by visiting the official websites- ignouadmission.samarth.edu or ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the IGNOU January 2023 session examinations was February 10, 2023, but later the university extended the last date to fill out the application form to February 20, 2023. It is advisable for students to complete the registration process by 11.55 pm today.

What are the Documents Required for IGNOU January Session Registration Process?

Eligible candidates appearing for the IGNOU January session 2023 examinations can check the below-given documents that are required to complete the registration process.

Scanned Photograph of the candidate

Scanned Signature of the candidate

Scanned Age Proof

Scanned Educational Qualification

Scanned copy of Experience Certificate (if any)

Scanned Category Certificate i.e. SC,ST, OBC

Scanned BPL Certificate, if Below the Poverty Line

How to Register for IGNOU January 2023?

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the IGNOU January session 2023 and are yet to fill out the admission application form can follow the steps given below to complete the admission process.

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU January session ODL, Online and Merit-Based programme link available on the screen

Step 3: Go through all the important instructions mentioned on the screen

Step 4: Fill in all the required details as mentioned in the IGNOU January session 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as per the prescribed format

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU January 2023 application form

Step 7: Download the IGNOU January session 2023 application form for future use

