IGNOU January 2023 Registration Starts at ignou.ac.in, Apply Till Jan 31

IGNOU January Registration 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU January 2023 session registration in online mode. Candidates willing to apply for January 2023 fresh-admission cycle can fill IGNOU registration form at ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for the IGNOU January 2023 session registration is January 31. Once the IGNOU registration 2022 ends, the university will activate the admission status option on the official website.

Though IGNOU January 2023 registration, candidates can apply for Masters's Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, ODL, or Certificate courses. IGNOU conducts registration in two cycles - January and July cycle. The January cycle for IGNOU registration form starts in December every year and for the July cycle in May.

IGNOU January Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU Tweet Regarding January Session

📢 The January 2023 Fresh-Admission Cycle has commenced. The last date of Fresh Admissions for the January 2023 Session is 31st January 2023.

✅ Link to apply for ODL programs

➡https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF pic.twitter.com/0BfErl3ldb — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 28, 2022

How To Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

The IGNOU 2023 registration for the January session will be open for certificate, ODL, online, and distance learning programmes. They can fill the IGNOU application form 2023 for Jan session by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official site of IGNOU Samarth - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - the New Registration link.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login and fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.

5th Step - After that, pay the specified application fees.

6th Step - Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Candidates can pay the fees of IGNOU 2023 for the January session following methods - Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay) and Net Banking. Also, in a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications will be rejected.

