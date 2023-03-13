IGNOU January 2023 Session: Last Date for Online, ODL Programme Extended Till March 20

IGNOU January 2023 Session: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for Re-registration and Fresh Registrations for Online, ODL programmes till March 20, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for the January 2023 Session yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignousamarth.edu.in

However, interested and qualified applicants may submit applications for certificate- or semester-based programmes till March 14, 2023. The deadline to apply for all other programmes is March 20, 2023. Candidates must apply for the programmes before the deadline as this may be the last extension.

JANUARY 2023 ADMISSION CYCLE for both ODL & Online Programs - LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION



For Certificate/Semester-based Programmes - 14th March 2023



For All other programmes - 20th March 2023https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AFhttps://t.co/CEsoSY4bua — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 11, 2023

Documents Required for January 2023 Session

Candidates must keep the necessary documents handy while completing the IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration. Check list for important documents here-

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Candidates who have not applied for the IGNOU January 2023 Session must do the same by tomorrow. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Re-registration, fresh admission link

Step 3: Register by entering asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

