IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration, Fresh Admission for Online, ODL Programme Closes Today

IGNOU January 2023 Session: As per schedule, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) re-registration, fresh registration window for Online, ODL, and merit-based ODL programmes will be closed today i.e. March 20, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for these programmes yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in by today.

Previously, the last date for registration was March 10 which was extended to March 20, 2023. If the candidate fails to register within the deadline, he/she will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 200 for registration. Thus, candidates must adhere to the deadline prescribed by the authorities.

Documents Required for IGNOU January 2023 Session Application Form

Candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU Re-registration, fresh registrations 2023 must keep the mandatory documents handy. They can check out the list of important documents here-

Scanned photograph

Scanned Signature

Class 10th Marksheet/ Birth Certificate

Educational qualification certificates,

Experience certificate,

Category certificate (if any)

BPL certificate (if any)

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Candidates who have not applied for re-registration and fresh registrations for Online, ODL programmes yet can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on re-registration, fresh registration link

Step 3: Choose programme and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out IGNOU January 2023 session application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

The official statement reads, “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.”

