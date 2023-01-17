IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023 Last Date Extended Again, Apply at ignou.ac.in till Jan 31

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has yet again extended the last date for IGNOU January Re-registration 2023. Now, candidates can fill up their IGNOU re-registration form till January 31, 2023. They can fill and submit the IGNOU January re-registration form 2023 at - onlinerr.ignou.ac.in or ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU re-registration portal of the January session is for students to submit their form for the next year/semester. The IGNOU portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university. If candidates have already registered on the portal, then they may use their username and password for logging in. Earlier, the last date to re-register for the IGNOU January session was January 15, 2023.

How To Re-Register for IGNOU 2023 for January Session?

The students can submit their IGNOU re-registration form for the next year/semester on the official website. To re-register for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register online.

3rd Step - Now, scroll and click on Re-registration tab.

4th Step - On the new page, read the instructions and click on - Proceed for re-registration.

5th Step - Enter the login details and fill up the IGNOU re-registration form.

6th Step - Pay the IGNOU re-registration 2023 fee and submit the form.

Candidates can apply for admission into various courses like UG, PG among others. Candidates must note that they will be required to pay the registration fees at the time of filling in the IGNOU application form. They are also advised to go through the programme guide for details of the courses on offer. Change of course at a later stage may result in loss of time available to them for their studies.

IGNOU TEE June 2022

As per the recent updates, IGNOU has also extended the IGNOU term-end examination (TEE) 2022 registration last date till January 20, 2023. Indian students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 while candidates who re not from India must pay 20 US Dollars at the time of exam registration for the June TEE online programmes.

