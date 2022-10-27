IGNOU July 2022 Admissions: UG and PG Online and ODL programme applications Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU UG, PG Admissions 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be closing the IGNOU July 2022 Registration window for UG, PG Admissions today. According to the official notification, the extended window for the registrations to UG and PG Fresh Admissions for Online and ODL programmes will close on October 27, 2022. Students interested in applying for the Online and ODL Mode courses can visit the official website today to complete the registration process.

The registration link for the JNU UG and PG Online and ODL programme is available on the official website of the university. Candidates applying are advised to check through the eligibility criteria provided for each programme before registering. Students who have not yet registered need to first complete the registration process by entering the required details in the link given. After completing the registrations students will be able to complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

IGNOU Online and ODL Registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU Online and ODL Registration process through the link available here.

IGNOU UG, PG Online Course Registration - Click Here

IGNOU UG, PG ODL Mode Registration - Click Here

IGNOU UG, PG 2022 Registration and Application Process

The IGNOU UG and PG Fresh Registration link for the Online and ODL Mode course is available on the official website of IGNOU. To register for the UG and PG Online and ODL Mode courses, candidates need to first visit the official website and enter the required details in the fresh registration link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the IGNOU UG and PG Online and ODL Mode registration process.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU UG, PG Online and ODL mode application link

Step 3: Click on the required course link

Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter all required information

Step 5: Login using the credentials to fill in the application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

When filling the applications candidates must make sure that they upload all the necessary documents required for the application process. Candidates must also note that the Admissions for the Certificate and Semester based Programmes for the July 2022 Admission cycle is closed.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Final Phase Today, Check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in