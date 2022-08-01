IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended till 12th Aug, Apply for IGNOU July Session @ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Date Extended: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to extend the re-registration date for IGNOU July 2022 Session yet again. As per the official update, the IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration date has been extended until 12th August 2022. Earlier, the re-registration process for IGNOU July Session was to end on 31st July 2022; which has now been extended by another 12 days. Students and learners who have to re-register for IGNOU Academic programmes for the July session, can now do so by visiting the official website - ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration portal is also placed below:

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Fresh Admission Application Date Extended till 12th August

The news about the IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration date being extended has been confirmed by the university through a tweet sent out from the official account. Along with re-registration process, the tweet also mentions that Last Date for Fresh Admissions to IGNOU 2022 July Session has also been extended till 12th August 2022. Candidates who want to register as fresh students for the different academic programmes offered by the open university, can now register themselves on or before the deadline of 12th August 2022. Direct link to complete registration for fresh admissions is also placed below:

IGNOU July 2022 Fresh Admission Application Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF



Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 1, 2022

How to complete IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration?

IGNOU has decided to extend the re-registration deadline for IGNOU July 2022 session until 12th August 2022. If sources close to the university’s admissions office are to be believed, this is the final extension in the application deadline and no further leeway in this is expected. Therefore, candidates are advised to complete IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration process soon before the deadline. To complete re-registraiton process, candidates need to log onto the portal - ignou.ac.in, where they will find link for 'The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 12th August, 2022.' Clicking on it will take students to a new page with login details. Candidates need to enter their login credentials and fill the form with requisite academic and personal details. In the next step, applicants must upload the supporting documents and images as well as pay the requisite application fee for the IGNOU 2022 July Session. After this, the IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration form can be submitted on the website.

Also Read: CAT 2022: Registrations from August 3, Check Notification and Key changes here