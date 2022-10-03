IGNOU July 2022 Session Registration Dates Extended, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU UG, PG July 2022 Registrations: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to register for the UG and PG programmes in the July 2022 session. Students who are yet to complete the registrations can visit the official website of IGNOU to register for the UG and PG programmes.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the registrations is October 10, 2022. The link to apply for UG and PG programmes in the July 2022 session for ODL/ Distance programme and Online programme is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU PG Registrations Official notification - Direct Link

Hows to apply for IGNOU UG and PG programme for July 2022 Session

The registration link for IGNOU UG and PG Courses for the July 2022 session is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the ODL/ Distance programme or for the Online programmes can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the registration and application process. Follow the steps given here to register for the IGNOU July 2022 Session.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the UG/ PG programme registration link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ODL/ Online programme link provided

Step 4: Enter the IGNOU Registration details in the link given

Step 5: Fill the details in the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: MHT CET Counselling Registration 2022 To End Tomorrow, Apply Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org