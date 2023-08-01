IGNOU July 2023 Admission Application Dates Extended to August 10, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for students to apply for the July 2023 session. As per the latest update, the last date for July 2023 session fresh admission and re-registration for ODL and the online programme has been extended to August 10, 2023.

According to the earlier notification, the last date for students to submit their applications was July 31, 2023. Candidates yet to submit fresh registrations and those yet to re-register for the ODL and online programme can visit the official website and submit their applications.

The last date for Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 10th August 2023



IGNOU July 2023 fresh admission and re-registration link for ODL and the online programme are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also submit their applications through the direct link provided below.

IGNOU July 2023 ODL - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 online - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registrations

IGNOU July 2023 session registration link is available on the official website. Those yet to submit their fresh applications and re-register for the July 2023 session can follow the steps provided here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2023 session link

Step 3: Click on ODL/ online application link

Step 4: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 5: Fill out the online application form and submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Save the application and submit

IGNOU July 2023 Registrations Documents Required

When applying for the IGNOU July 2023 session, students are required to submit the following documents. The documents are to be uploaded in the online application.

Scanned copy of photograph and signature

Scanned copy of academic certificates

Scanned copy of the experience certificate

Scanned copy of the category certificate

