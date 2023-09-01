IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission: Last Date to Apply Extended till September 10; Check Details

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the fresh application deadline till September 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes can register on the official website: ignou.ac.in.

The official statement of IGNOU’s website reads, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for "Fresh Admission for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session (except certificate and Semester based Programmes) has been extended till 10th Sept 2023.''

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

ODL/Distance Programmes Registration Click Here Online Programmes Registration Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission: Check Steps to Apply Here

Candidates can apply for IGNOU Fresh 2023 July by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose between online and ODL programmes

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission

Check out the list of important documents below:

Scanned photograph and signature

Relevant Educational Qualification

Experience Certificate (if any)

Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC

Candidates must note that a non-refundable registration fee shall be charged along with the programme fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy

