IGNOU July 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July Registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for the IGNOU fresh admission/re-registration for all courses offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session today: October 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested and have not registered yet can fill out the IGNOU July registration form through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed amount of the registration fee along with the late fees of Rs 200 after uploading the valid documents. They are advised to read all the important instructions provided on the website before submitting the IGNOU July 2023 fresh registration form online.

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Direct Links

Candidates can check the direct links provided below to complete the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023.

Programmes Direct Links ODL/ Distance programmes Click Here Online programmes Click Here Re-registration Click Here

Details and Documents required for IGNOU July 2023 registration

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given details and documents ready with them before applying for the IGNOU July 2023 registration form online.

User ID

Password

Registered mobile number

Registered email address

Banking details (Debit card/ Credit card/ Net banking)

Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

How to fill out the IGNOU July 2023 session registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the details as asked

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and submit the prescribed registration fee

Step 5: Submit the IGNOU July 2023 registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference

