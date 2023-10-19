IGNOU July 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

IGNOU July 2023 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the registration and application process for the July 2023 session. Candidates yet to submit the applications for the July 2023 session can visit the official website of the university to submit the applications.

To register for the IGNOU July 2023 session students can visit the official website and click on the link for fresh registration and re-registration. Candidates can complete the registration and application process by entering the required details in the link provided. Before filling out the application form, students are advised to read through the instructions.

The IGNOU July 2023 session registration and re-registration process is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU July 2023 session registration and re-registration process through the direct link given here.

IGNOU - re-registration - Click Here

Fresh admission - Click Here

How to Register for IGNOU July 2023 Session

The IGNOU July 2023 session registration and re-registration link is available on the official website of the university. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2023 fresh admission, re-registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the July 2023 session registration fee and click on submit

