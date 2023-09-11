IGNOU Admission 2023: IGNOU July Session Registration Last Date Extended, Get Direct Link Here!

IGNOU July 2023 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for candidates to apply for fresh admission and re-registrations for the IGNOU July 2023 admission. As per the official notification, the IGNOU July 2023 admission last date to submit the registrations is September 20, 2023.

Eligible candidates yet to submit their registrations can visit the official website of IGNOY to apply for the July 2023 session fresh admission for ODL and Online programmes and the re-registration process. As per the notification, a late fee of Rs. 200 is to be submitted by candidates completing the re-registration process.

IGNOU July Session 2023 registration and re-registration link are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the link given here.

The last date for fresh admission for July 2023 cycle for all Programmes (except certificate and Semester based Programmes) for both Online and ODL mode , has been extended till 20th Sept 2023.



ODL & Online mode Portals-https://t.co/AfynrKsivAhttps://t.co/bv54hWtEV8 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 11, 2023

IGNOU July 2023 Session Fresh Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Re-registration - Click Here

How to Register for IGNOU July 2023 Session

The IGNOU July 2023 session registration and re-registration window will close on September 20, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the July session registration and re-registration process can visit the official website of IGNOU or follow the steps given here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU 2023 July session registration/ re-registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Upload necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Documents Required to Complete IGNOU July 2023 Session Registration

When registering for the July 2023 session, candidates need to upload the following documents.

Photograph

Signature

Relevant educational qualification

Experience certificate

Category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC

