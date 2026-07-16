IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended Till July 31; Fresh Applications Open for ODL and Online Programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting fresh admission applications for the b. Candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes offered by Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Mode can apply before July 31, 2026. The extension of the deadline provides students with additional time to apply for IGNOU’s notified programmes.

Students can submit their application through the official website,ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. They have to complete the required registration process and verification of all the necessary documents.

Who Can Apply?

Students who are interested in pursuing IGNOU’s notified programmes through distance or online learning can apply during the extended admission window. The extension of date applies to both ODL and Online Mode. Candidates should verify the programme specific eligibility criteria and admission requirements before applying.