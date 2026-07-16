IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended Till July 31; Fresh Applications Open for ODL and Online Programmes
IGNOU has extended the last date for July 2026 fresh admissions to July 31 for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes. Check eligibility, application process, and direct admission portal details here.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting fresh admission applications for the b. Candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes offered by Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Mode can apply before July 31, 2026. The extension of the deadline provides students with additional time to apply for IGNOU’s notified programmes.
Students can submit their application through the official website,ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. They have to complete the required registration process and verification of all the necessary documents.
Who Can Apply?
Students who are interested in pursuing IGNOU’s notified programmes through distance or online learning can apply during the extended admission window. The extension of date applies to both ODL and Online Mode. Candidates should verify the programme specific eligibility criteria and admission requirements before applying.
How To Apply For IGNOU July 2026 Admission
- Visit the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- Register using your valid email ID and Mobile Number
- Login with the given credentials
- Select the desired programme
- Fill in the application form carefully
- Upload the required documents, including the APAAR ID wherever applicable
- Pay the prescribed application fee
- Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference
IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Direct LINK
Documents Required
- Candidate’s recent passport size photo
- Signature
- Education Qualification certificates and mark sheets
- Valid identity proof
- APAAR ID (as applicable)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
Candidates Advised To Apply Before Deadline
IGNOU has extended the admission deadline to July 31, 2026, candidates are advised not to wait till the last moment and complete the registration process. Applying early can help avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure successful submission of the application.
Why IGNOU?
IGNOU is one of India’s largest Open University, it offers flexible higher education opportunities through distance and open learning. The university provides a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, and certificate programmes. It makes higher education accessible for students or learners from all over the country.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.