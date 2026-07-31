IGNOU July 2026 Registration Closing Today, Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Link Here
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registrations for the July 2026 session today, July 31, 2026. Candidates can register on the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU July 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registrations for the July 2026 session today, July 31, 2026. Earlier, the last date to register online was . Candidates desirous of applying online will need to visit the official website to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Applicants will require their enrolment number and password to apply online.
IGNOU July 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the IGNOU July 2026 registration:
|Events
|Dates
|Registration begins
|May 25, 2026
|IGNOU July 2026 registration deadline
|July 31, 2026
How to register for IGNOU July 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the IGNOU July 2026 session online:
- Visit the admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- Click on the “Click Here for New Registration" tab.
- Fill the registration form and click on the “Register” tab.
- Use your user ID and password received at registered email address and mobile number to log in.
- Select the programme and the study material mode.
- Upload the documents in the prescribed format and size.
- Pay the online application fee.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Download the application form for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - IGNOU July 2026 Registration Form
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.