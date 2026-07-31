IGNOU July 2026 Registration Closing Today, Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Link Here

IGNOU July 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registrations for the July 2026 session today, July 31, 2026. Earlier, the last date to register online was . Candidates desirous of applying online will need to visit the official website to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Applicants will require their enrolment number and password to apply online.

IGNOU July 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the IGNOU July 2026 registration:

Events Dates Registration begins May 25, 2026 IGNOU July 2026 registration deadline July 31, 2026

How to register for IGNOU July 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the IGNOU July 2026 session online: