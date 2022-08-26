IGNOU July Admission 2022: Re-Registration Deadline Extended till 9th September, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July Session 2022: As per the recent updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to fill up the IGNOU re-registration window for admission to July 2022 session. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can fill the IGNOU re-registration form for the July session till 9th September. To register for IGNOU re-registration, candidates will have to visit the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates can re-register and apply for new admission now by using the Samarth Portal on IGNOU's official website. The official notice regarding IGNOU re-registration extension date reads, "JULY 2022 ADMISSION CYCLE - LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION - 09 September 2022. "

IGNOU Re-Registration Deadline Extension Tweet

The tweet by IGNOU states, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022." Check below the tweet -

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 26, 2022

How to fill IGNOU Re-Registration Form 2022?

All those candidates who wish to take admissions to the next semester or academic year can fill out the IGNOU re-registration form for the July session. All the eligible candidates can apply in online mode. Go through the steps to apply for IGNOU Re-registration -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

2nd Step - Read the details and instructions carefully, mark the declaration and click on the - Proceed for Re-REGISTRATION tab.

3rd Step - Cick on the - New Registration and enter the name of the candidate, enrolment ID and select the programme.

4th Step - Go through the list of course options available and select as per preference.

5th Step - Lastly, pay the IGNOU re-registration fee using net banking, credit card, debit card or UPI, including the BHIM app.

IGNOU June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2022 Result

Recently, IGNOU released the TEE result for the June session in online mode.The candidates can download the IGNOU TEE scorecard from the official website - ignou.ac.in. IGNOU has established 831 examination centres across India and 18 overseas centres. The term-end exam is being held in two sessions - the morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 to 5 pm.