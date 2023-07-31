  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IGNOU July Admission 2023: ODL, Online Application Last Date, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July Admission 2023: ODL, Online Application Last Date, Get Direct Link Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the window for students to submit their online applications for the July 2023 session of ODL and the Online programme. Candidates can click on the link provided here to submit their applications.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 10:14 IST
IGNOU Online ODL Applications Last Date
IGNOU Online ODL Applications Last Date

IGNOU July 2023 Applications: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the window for IGNOU July 2023 re-registration process today, July 31, 2023. Students interested in applying for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) online programme can visit the official website of the university today to submit the applications. 

The deadline for the online and ODL programme applications was extended to July 31, 2023, from July 15, 2023. To fill out the applications candidates first need to visit the website and register in the July session portal following which they can fill out the application form and submit the requisite fee. 

IGNOU ODL, online applications are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Click on the direct link given below to submit the applications

IGNOU July 2023 ODL - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 online - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session Applications

The applications for IGNOU July 2023 session are now available on the official website. Candidates applying for the July 2023 session can follow the steps provided here to submit their applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2023 session registration link

Step 3: Click on the ODL/ online application link

Step 4: Complete the registrations

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Document Required for Application

IGNOU July 2023 session applications are submitted in online mode. When submitting online applications, candidates are required to upload a set of documents for verification purposes. The list of documents are as follows.

  • Scanned photograph and signature image
  • Date of birth proof
  • Academic certificates
  • Category certificate

Also Read: DU SOL Admission 2023: Registrations for BA Programme Close Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023