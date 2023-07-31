IGNOU July Admission 2023: ODL, Online Application Last Date, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July 2023 Applications: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the window for IGNOU July 2023 re-registration process today, July 31, 2023. Students interested in applying for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) online programme can visit the official website of the university today to submit the applications.

The deadline for the online and ODL programme applications was extended to July 31, 2023, from July 15, 2023. To fill out the applications candidates first need to visit the website and register in the July session portal following which they can fill out the application form and submit the requisite fee.

IGNOU ODL, online applications are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Click on the direct link given below to submit the applications

IGNOU July 2023 ODL - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 online - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session Applications

The applications for IGNOU July 2023 session are now available on the official website. Candidates applying for the July 2023 session can follow the steps provided here to submit their applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2023 session registration link

Step 3: Click on the ODL/ online application link

Step 4: Complete the registrations

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Document Required for Application

IGNOU July 2023 session applications are submitted in online mode. When submitting online applications, candidates are required to upload a set of documents for verification purposes. The list of documents are as follows.

Scanned photograph and signature image

Date of birth proof

Academic certificates

Category certificate

Also Read: DU SOL Admission 2023: Registrations for BA Programme Close Today, Get Direct Link Here