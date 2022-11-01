IGNOU July Registration 2022 Deadline Extends Again, Apply at ignou.ac.in till 7 November Here

IGNOU July Registration 2022: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date of registration for the IGNOU July session. Now, all the candidates who are yet to register for IGNOU 2022 July session can complete it till 7th November 2022. They can apply for IGNOU 2022 for UG and PG courses at the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Also, the IGNOU July registration 2022 for certificate and semester-based programmes has been closed already. Earlier, the last date to register for the IGNOU July session was 31st October 2022. However, it has been extended and the officials have not given any reasons for the same.

IGNOU July Session Registration Extension Tweet

Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 📆 07 November,2022

How To Apply for IGNOU July Session 2022?

Candidates can fill up the IGNOU July session registration form in online mode on the official website - ignou.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to register for the IGNOU July session 2022 till 7th November 2022 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - IGNOU Admission 2022.

3rd Step - If not registered, click on New Registration tab and enter the required details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the IGNOU 2022 admission form.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents and pay the registration fee.

6th Step - Go through the form and submit the same.

Also, candidates must upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) at the time of applying online. Without paying the fees, the registration form will not be accepted. The IGNOU registration fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking.

