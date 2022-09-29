IGNOU July Session 2022: Online and ODL programme Registrations to close tomorrow, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be closing the registrations for IGNOU July 2022 Session tomorrow - September 30, 2022. Students who are yet to complete the applications for Online and ODL programmes can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the registration and application process.

The registration link for the Online and ODL programme is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates interested in applying for the IGNOU Online and ODL programme can complete the registration process through the link available online. When applying candidates are required to upload scanned copies of documents including academic certificates, scanned photographs, and signatures, category certificates, etc.

IGNOU July 2022 Session Registrations - Direct Link

How to apply for IGNOU July 2022 Session Online and ODL courses

IGNOU July Session 2022 Registration link for Online and ODL programmes available online. Candidates who wish to apply for the programmes can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the allotment process.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU 2022 July Session Online and ODL Registration link

Step 3: Click on the relevant link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Enter the required information in the online application form

Step 5: Upload the documents in the IGNOU July 2022 Session application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling: MCC Removes 2 More Seats from Seat Matrix