    IGNOU July Session 2022: Online and ODL programme Registrations to close tomorrow, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    Indira Gandhi National Open University will be closing the registrations for IGNOU July 2022 Session tomorrow - September 30, 2022. Students applying can visit the official webbsite or click on the link available here to complete the registrations.

    Updated: Sep 29, 2022 17:29 IST
    IGNOU July 2022 Session
    IGNOU July 2022 Session

    IGNOU July 2022 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be closing the registrations for IGNOU July 2022 Session tomorrow - September 30, 2022. Students who are yet to complete the applications for Online and ODL programmes can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the registration and application process. 

    The registration link for the Online and ODL programme is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates interested in applying for the IGNOU Online and ODL programme can complete the registration process through the link available online. When applying candidates are required to upload scanned copies of documents including academic certificates, scanned photographs, and signatures, category certificates, etc. 

    IGNOU July 2022 Session Registrations - Direct Link

    How to apply for IGNOU July 2022 Session Online and ODL courses

    IGNOU July Session 2022 Registration link for Online and ODL programmes available online. Candidates who wish to apply for the programmes can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the allotment process. 

    Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

    Step 2: Click on the IGNOU 2022 July Session Online and ODL Registration link

    Step 3: Click on the relevant link and complete the registration process

    Step 4: Enter the required information in the online application form

    Step 5: Upload the documents in the IGNOU July 2022 Session application form

    Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling: MCC Removes 2 More Seats from Seat Matrix

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories