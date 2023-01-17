IGNOU June TEE 2022: Exam Schedule Released at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday released the IGNOU June TEE 2022 examination schedule on the official website. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the Indira Gandhi National Open University Term End Examination (IGNOU TEE) 2022 for the June session can check and download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet from the official website- ignou.ac.in.

As per the official date sheet released on the website, the June End Term examination will start from January 23, 2023, and to February 10, 2023. However, the exams would be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. Candidates were notified that the actual time duration of each examination will be given on the question paper, the official date sheet said.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date Sheet (PDF) - Direct Link (Click Here)

The IGNOU has released the exam schedule for the programme codes i.e. CAL, CIT, CLIS, CFL, CFN, CPSCM, CSLC, CTRBS, CRD, CRUL, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGDGPS, PGCGPS, BCOM, BLIS, PGDSS, BCA, MATS, BSW, BTS, MBA, MGPS, MCA, MHD

How to Download IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date Sheet?

Candidates who are eligible and have already registered can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 PDF from the website.

Step 1: Visit IGNOU's official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Online Programme Date Sheet for June 2022 TEE

Step 3: The IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date Sheet PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the date-sheet

Step 5: Take a printout of the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date Sheet for future use

IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022

According to the information available on the website, the IGNOU June TEE 2022 for the diploma and certificate courses will be conducted in an online mode having Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), whereas, for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, the question paper will have descriptive types of questions.

Also Read: CLAT Counselling 2023: First Allotment List Tomorrow, Check Details Here