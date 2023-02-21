    IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Date Extended, Check Last Date Here

    IGNOU has extended the last date to apply for IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 session in online mode. Candidates can now apply by visiting the official website- ignou.ac.in. Check last date here

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 15:29 IST
    IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Date Extended
    IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Date Extended

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Extended: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 session. Candidates who have not registered for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 examination can now apply till February 23, 2023, by visiting the official website- ignou.ac.in.

    Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU June TEE 2022 examinations was February 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to fill out the registration form by February 23, 2023, by 11.59 pm.

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Fees

    According to the official notification, students who are appearing for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 session to get admission into various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and certificate courses are required to make the payment of the prescribed exam fee given in the table below. 

    Category

    Exam Fees

    Candidates in the Territory of India

    INR 200

    Candidates Outside the Territory of India

    USD 20

    How to Fill the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Form?

    Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 Session can go through the steps given below to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University- ignou.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the link that says IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registrations

    Step 3: Read all the important instructions carefully and then click on the proceed button

    Step 4: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the IGNOU June 2022 Registration form

    Step 5: Now, go through the entire registration form and then make the payment of Registration fees from the payment gateway

    Step 6: After submitting the exam fees, the IGNOU June TEE 2022 will appear on the screen

    Step 7: Download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 registration form for future reference

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Board Releases Instructions For Schools and Exam Centres, Check Notice Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories