IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Date Extended, Check Last Date Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Extended: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 session. Candidates who have not registered for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 examination can now apply till February 23, 2023, by visiting the official website- ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU June TEE 2022 examinations was February 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to fill out the registration form by February 23, 2023, by 11.59 pm.

IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Fees

According to the official notification, students who are appearing for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 session to get admission into various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and certificate courses are required to make the payment of the prescribed exam fee given in the table below.

Category Exam Fees Candidates in the Territory of India INR 200 Candidates Outside the Territory of India USD 20

How to Fill the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Form?

Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 Session can go through the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registrations

Step 3: Read all the important instructions carefully and then click on the proceed button

Step 4: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the IGNOU June 2022 Registration form

Step 5: Now, go through the entire registration form and then make the payment of Registration fees from the payment gateway

Step 6: After submitting the exam fees, the IGNOU June TEE 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 registration form for future reference

