IGNOU June TEE 2022 Tentative Datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, Check Schedule Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University June 2022 Term End Examination Date Sheet has been released on the official website. Students appearing for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exams can visit the official website of the university to check the complete schedule.

It must be noted that the schedule released is tentative according to which the exams will commence from July 22, 2022 and will continue until September 5, 2022. Students will be provided with the final schedule for the June TEE 2022 exams shortly.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Schedule

IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit Card

Since the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exams are scheduled to begin from July 2022, it is expected that the board will release the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card on the official website of the university in June 2022.

Candidates will be able to download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card through the link which will be available on the official website of the university. To download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the website and enter the login ID and Password in the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card link.

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, exam centre details, reporting time, duration of exams and the instructions to be followed.

Also Read: UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Big Announcement by UPMSP, UP Board High School, Inter Results to be Available via Email