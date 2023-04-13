IGNOU June TEE 2023 Final Date Sheet Released, Check Exam Dates Here

  1. Home
IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet has been released on the official website. The exams will be held between June 1 and July 6, 2023. Candidates can check out the timetable here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 13, 2023 13:06 IST
IGNOU June TEE 2023 Final DateSheet: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the final datesheet (4th) for the June Term end exams 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exams must download the datesheet from the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. The authorities have released the timetable in PDF form. 

According to the IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet, the exams will be conducted between June 1 and July 6, 2023. All exams will be conducted in two shifts i.e. Morning and Evening. The morning session is scheduled between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm. Whereas, the evening session will run from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. However, the actual duration of the exam will be mentioned on the question paper. 

IGNOU June TEE 2023 DateSheet- Direct Link (Available Now)

Candidates must note that the table only comprises the dates of the first 6 papers. The entire datesheet can be checked out from the above-mentioned link.

Dates

Morning Session (10:00 AM TO 1:00 PM)

Evening Session (2:00 PM TO 5:00 PM)

June 1, 2023

BHC05/ DECE01/ MER001/ MFP04/ MIS022/ PHE11/ MAW001/ 

BHDC134/ BMTE144/

MEG01/ MEV003/ MGS041/ MUD001/ CHE04/ ECO11/ BES061/ MEDS051/

BBYCT131/ BHIC114/ BSOC131/ BSOE141/ BANC101/

June 2, 2023

MIS021/ BHC06/ DECE02/ ECO09/ FST01/ 

BEGC134/ BZYET141/

MAM051/ MUD002/ MAL001/ BNRI101/CHE06/ BSM015/ TS07/ BGDG172/ BEGG172/ BPAG172/ BPCG172/ BPYG172/ BPCG176/ BSOG176 / BEGG174/ BPAG174/ BPCG174/ BANC132/ BBCCT107/  

June 3, 2023

MAW002/ RPS104/ BPSE212/ BLE004/ DECE03/ IBO4/ RMTE105/ 

BGGET141/ BUDC134/ BPHCT131/

MCS231/ BPY010/ BGS04/ BSM016/ RCHE002/ RGYE114/ BES062/ MEDS052/ BHDAE182/ BEGS185/ BPCS187/ BSOS185/ BCOS185/  

June 5, 2023

MCMM001/ MCMM101/ MHD02/ MPS001/ MSO001/ MEC101/ MEC001/ MLI101/ MGP001/ MFN001/ MSW001/ MES011/ MPY001/ MFC001/ MWG001/ MTT010/ MJM001/ MJM020/ MS01/ PGDT01/ MED001/ MLI001/ MES004/ MES081/ MIP101/ MEV001/ BCS011/ IBO1/ MEDS001/ BEDS004/ BEG005/ BES016/ BFEE102/ BHC014/ BHME102/ BNS014/ BNS102/ BNS202/ BPOI004/ BPOI104/ BPR005/ DCE04/ DTG004/ MIR011/ MEV024/ MVE001/ BPVI031/ BRL006/ ES331/ BPVI041/ MVEI011/ MME301/ ECO12/ BGP01/ RBC001/ RCO011/ LSE07/ MER002/ OVA001/ BGGET142/ BMTC133/ BPSC133/  

MSK01/ MHI01/ MPC001/MPA001/ MPA011/ MANI001/ MCFT001/ MDE411/ MEV11/ MDV101/ MGS001/ MMT001/ MCH001/ MPC051/ MLE011/ MSD011/ MBP001/ MCS011/MCS201/ BAB101/ MHYI044/ BPVI011/ CNSHC001/ OSEI041/ OULE001/ OUL001/ MGS042/ BMS001/ BSL001/ CHR11/ BSMA001/ BEV001/ BPYE001/ BSHF101/ BSSI011/ BES121/ RES101/ RAN101/ RSO101/ MAL002/ MRW005/ 


ONR003/ BEGG171/ BPAG171/ BPCG171/ BSOG171/ BABG171 / BPYG171/ BHDG175/ BPCG175/ BSKC132/

June 6, 2023

MHD03/MPS002/ MEC002/ MLII101/ MGP002/ MFN002/ MSW002/ MES012/ MAE005/MPYE001/ MFC002/ MAW003/ MWG002/ MTT011/ MJM002/ MJM021/ MS02/ PGDT02/ MLI002/ MES005/ MES082/ MIP102/ MEV002/ MEDS002/ BCS012/ IBO2/ BAP002/ RLE005/ RFL101/ RFN001/ BPOI003/ BPOI103/ ES332/ OVA002/ BGP2/BCS091/ AFWE01/ BHDA101/ BPAC134/ BPYC134/ BCHCT131/  

MSK02/ MHI02/ MPC002/ MPA002/ MPA012/ MANI002/ MRD102/ MCFT002/ MDE412/ MEV12/ MDV102/ MGS002/ MMT002/ MCH002/ MPC052/ MLE012/ MSD012/ MBP002/ MCS012/ MCS202/ MCS230/ BSM001/ BEV002/ MME011/ MGS043/ LSE06/ BES122/ MER005 / BNRI102/ BPY012/ BLI221/ BES063/ BPAS186/ BPCS188/ BCOS186 / BPSC132/ BPYC132/ BUDC101/ BEGS186/ 

June 7, 2023

MCMM002/ MCMM102/ MHD04/ MSO003/ MEC103/ MLI102/ MGP003/ MFN003/ MSW005/ MES013/ MAEE001/ MESE061 / MPYE002/ MFC003/ MWG003/ MEC003/ MTT012/ MJM003/ MJM022/ MS03/ PGDT03/ MED003/MED009/ MLI003/ MES006/ MES083/ MIP103/ BCS031/ IBO3/ LSE02/ RBC002/ RGG102/ RMS001/ RCO012/ BES018/ BFEE104/ BHME104/ BNS032/ BNS103/ BNS203/ BPOI001/ BPOI101/ BWEE005/ MGY002/ MGY102/ MIR013/ MVE002/ BPVI042/ BLP001/ MME302/ / BPVI032/ BRL008/ BSM005/ES333/ BGP3/ BCS092/ MIS023/ MER003/ OTH001/ 

BHIC110/ BPSC110/ BPCC109/ BECC107/ BMTC132/  

MSK03/ MHI04/ MPC003/ MPA003/MPA013/MAN001/ MRD103/ MCFT003/ MDE413/ MEV13/ MDV103/ MGS003/ MMT004/ MCH003/ MPC053/ MLE013/ MSD013/ MBP003/ MCS013/ MCS203/ MAM052/ BLI222/ RES102/ RAN102/ MAL003/ ‘


Group-6 ( EHD04/BEGE104/ /BEGE107/ EPS06/ EPS09/ EEC07/ BECE107/ EHI06/EPA06/ ESO16/ MTE13/ BPY011/ BULE006/ )/ BAB103/ BPVI012/ OULE002/ BSW043/ OSEI042/ BMS002/ BES123/ 


BHMCT101/ / BCOE141/ BTME141 / BZYCT131/ BANC113/ BPFT142/ BPSE142/ BGYET147/ BEGC132/

June 8, 2023

MHD06/ MPS004/ MSO004/ MEC004/ MLII102/ MFN004 / MSW003/ MES014/ MAEE002/ MESE062/ MPYE003/ MFC004/ MAW004/ MWG004/ MTT013/ MJM023/ MS04/ PGDT04/ MLI004/ MES007/ MES084/ MIP104/ MEV004/ BCS040/ RDV002/ RFLE106/ RFNE002/ RLE006/ AHE01/ BES019/ BHME105/ BNS104/ BNS204/ BPOI002/ BPOI102/ BWEE006/ DNHE01/ MGY003/ MGY103/ MIR014/ BJLI004/ OVA003/ ES341/ BCS093/ MSE024/BFD074/ BES001/ MIS024/ BANC105/ BECC105/ BEGC105/ BHDC105/ BPAC105/ BSOC105/ BPCC105/ BCOC138/ BGYCT133/ BANC134/  

MEG02/ MSK05/ MHI05/ MPC004/ MPA004/ MPA014/ MAN002/ MRD004/ MCFT004/ MSW012/ MDE414/ MEV14/ MDV004/ MGS004/ MMT005/ MCH004/ MPC054/ MLE014/ MSD014/ MBP004/ MCS206/ RES103/ RAN103/ BAB104/ BMS003/ ORU001/ OULE005/ BSW044/ BSWE002/ OUL002/ BSM002/ BSL002/ CHR12/ PHE15/ BEV003/ MME012/ BSSI013/ BPC003/ ECO05/ BES124/ MER006 / BNRI103/ BLI223/ MUD003/ TS06/


BECC132/ BUDC102/ BANE143/ BCHCT137/ BEGE141/  

The authorities will soon release the hall ticket for IGNOU June TEE Exams 2023. Moreover, students may note that there can be a possibility of a last-minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centre.

