IGNOU launches new MBA, MCom programmes in ODL mode, Check details here

IGNOU Online Programmes: IGNOU School of Management Studies has launched four new MBA programmes in Functional Specialization areas and M.Com programmes. The courses have been launched in the online mode and will be available from the July 2022 Session.

Students interested in applying for the MBA programmes in any of the functional specializations such as Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management and Operations Management can apply for the same through the official website.

IGNOU Vice Chancellor - Professor Nageshwar Rao stated that all the programmes have been revised as per the requirements in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020.

Launching Ceremony of 4 MBA Programmes and https://t.co/wrgVzZfeWq. (Online)https://t.co/1XNBmXUWzZ — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 26, 2022

Candidates can apply for the MBA specialization programmes through the link on the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Those interested in applying for the M. Com programmes can visit the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply for online MBA and M.Com programmes?

Candidates interested in applying for the MBA Specialization and M.Com programmes can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the applications. Students can also follow the steps provided here to apply for the programmes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU or click on the links mentioned here

Step 2: Enter the details in the registration form provided

Step 3: Fill out the online application for and submit the application fee

Step 4: Click on the final submission tab

Also Read: CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation Window for Verification of Marks To Close Today at cbse.gov.in, Get Details Here