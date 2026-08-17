IGNOU ODL July 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Last Date to Apply August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the timeline for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates can now apply for ODL programmes online by visiting the official website at ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in till August 31, 2026. Candidates are supposed to register at the official IGNOU Samarth portal by submitting thor contact details and generating a new password. Those candidates who are interested in applying are advised to check the eligibility criteria before proceeding ahead with the application. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to Apply for IGNOU OLD July Admissions 2026?

Candidates are advised to follow the simple steps given below and complete their application for the Open distance and learning program. They must ensure to complete filling all the details and pay the application fee before August 31, 2026 as no late applications will be accepted.