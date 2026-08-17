IGNOU ODL July 2026 Registration Dates Extended, Last Date to Apply August 31
IGNOU OLD July Admissions 2026: Candidates can now apply for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes till August 31, 2026. They must note that application cancellation is irreversible. Read the article to know more details.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the timeline for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates can now apply for ODL programmes online by visiting the official website at ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in till August 31, 2026. Candidates are supposed to register at the official IGNOU Samarth portal by submitting thor contact details and generating a new password. Those candidates who are interested in applying are advised to check the eligibility criteria before proceeding ahead with the application. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Apply for IGNOU OLD July Admissions 2026?
Candidates are advised to follow the simple steps given below and complete their application for the Open distance and learning program. They must ensure to complete filling all the details and pay the application fee before August 31, 2026 as no late applications will be accepted.
- Visit the official website at ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in.
- First you need to register by entering all the required details.
- Then Click on the submit button to receive username for IGNOU July 2026 admissions either through SMS or email.
- Enter all your personal and academic information in the application
- As per the prescribed format upload the required documents
- Compete the application form by paying the registration fee
- Submit your application form online and take printout for further use
Direct Link to Apply for IGNOU OLD July Admissions 2026
IGNOU OLD July Admissions: Registration Fees
IGNOU has provided clear instructions for canceling an application and getting a refund. Students can cancel their application through their applicant login. The refund amount will depend on the stage of admission and the type of fee paid. Candidates must note once that cancellation is irreversible.
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Condition
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Refund Rule
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Registration Fee
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Non-refundable
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Before admission confirmation
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Full fee refund
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After admission confirmation
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15% of programme fee deducted, up to ₹2,000
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Soft copy study material
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Refund after deducting Registration Fee
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Fee exemption
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Only Development Fee refunded
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After 60 days of admission closing
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No refund
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Cancellation process
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Cancel through applicant login; no email or iGRAM request needed
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.