IGNOU Online, ODL Programmes Admission Registration Window For Jan Session To Close Today

IGNOU ODL Programme Registration Last Date Today: As per the official schedule, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for Online and ODL programmes today-January 31, 2023. Candidates who have not applied for the ODL programmes yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Authorities will not entertain any further registrations.

Candidates can apply for Masters's Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, or Certificate. Ina specific admission process, the facility for a fee exemption for SC/ST students can be only availed for one programme. If an applicant submits more than one application to claim the exemption of fees, all the applications of the candidate shall be rejected.

IGNOU Online, ODL Programme Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for IGNOU Online and ODL Programme

Candidates must keep the mandatory documents handy while filling out the application form for IGNOU ODL and online Programme. They can check out the list of required documents here

Scanned Photograph and signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

How to Apply for IGNOU Online, ODL Programme?

The Authorities will close the registration process for IGNOU Open and Distance learning programmes for the January session today-January 31, 2023. Those who have not registered yet must do the same at ignou.ac.in by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Admission link for ODL or online programme

Step 3: Read instructions and register by entering details

Step 4: Now, login with Registered username and password

Step 5 : Fill out the Application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

IGNOU Important Notice

The official statement of IGNOU reads, “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy as under.”

