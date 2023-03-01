IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Released, Know How to Challenge Here

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key: As per the latest updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Ph.D. entrance exam 2023 answer key to get admission to doctoral programmes. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the provisional answer key on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key released by authorities can challenge the same before the deadline. As per the official notification, IGNOU will close the Ph.D. Exam 2023 Answer Key Objection window on March 4, 2023. Thus, candidates can send their queries (if any) to the email ID i.e. entrancetest@ignou.ac.in. They can check the steps to access the answer key.

How to Download Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers can raise objections against the same. However, the last date to challenge the Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023 Provisional Answer Key is March 4, 2023. Check the steps to download the answer key here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the news/announcements section

Step 3: Click on Notification and Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023 answer key link

Step 4: Now, choose the answer key option

Step 5: Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the PDF

What After Closure of PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Answer Key Objection Window?

After the closure of Ph.D. Answer Key 2023 Objection window, the authorities will check out the claims made by the candidates. If any of them is found to be correct, then a final answer key will be released. Afterward, IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2023 Results will be announced based on the final answer key.

