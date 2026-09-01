IGNOU Re-Registration 2026: Last Date Extended For All Programmes, Apply Till September 15th
The Indira Gandhi International Open University has extended the re-registration last date for all programmes with a late fees of INR 200. Students can apply till September 15th. Check the direct link, how to apply and document details required.
Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has again extended the registration last date for the July 2026 session. The IGNOU registration 2026 last date to apply online is now September 15, 2026 with the additional late fees of INR 200. The IGNOU July admission 2026 last date has been extended for all courses except certification courses. The application form link 2026 is available at official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for all eligible students. Students should not wait for the IGNOU application last date 2026 for the July session and fill and submit their forms online as soon as possible.
IGNOU Admission 2026 Dates
Students can check IGNOU July registration 2026 dates below:
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Particulars
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Dates
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IGNOU Admission 2026 Re-Registration last date
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September 15, 2026
Click Here: IGNOU Admission 2026 Direct Link to Apply
How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2026?
Candidates are advised to keep their APAAR ID handy before starting the application process. They can apply for IGNOU July session admission by using the below mentioned simple steps:
- Visit the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on 'IGNOU registration' link available
- Complete basic registration using required details.
- Select a username and create a strong password
- Login to complete IGNOU application form 2026.
- Make a payment of the IGNOU 2026 application fee and submit the application form.
Check: IGNOU Admission 2026: July Session Application Last Date Extended to September 15 for Online Programmes
IGNOU 2026 Application Form Fee
The application fee to fill the IGNOU admission form 2026 is INR 300. Students are required to fill and submit the application fee online. Students must note that the fee, once paid, is non-refundable, and the authorities will not return the fee once it is submitted.
Documents Required for IGNOU 2026 Application Form
- Passport size photograph (Color, white background, JPEG, <100 KB)
- Signature (JPEG, <100 KB)
- Educational Qualification (JPEG/PDF, <200 KB)
- Experience Certificate (if applicable) (JPEG/PDF, <200 KB)
- Category Certificate for SC/ST/OBC (JPEG/PDF, <200 KB)
Students should not wait until the final day to submit their forms, as they may need additional time to upload documents, complete payment or resolve any application-related issues.
Also Check:
IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: Deadline Extended Till September 15
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.