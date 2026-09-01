IGNOU Re-Registration 2026: Last Date Extended For All Programmes, Apply Till September 15th

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has again extended the registration last date for the July 2026 session. The IGNOU registration 2026 last date to apply online is now September 15, 2026 with the additional late fees of INR 200. The IGNOU July admission 2026 last date has been extended for all courses except certification courses. The application form link 2026 is available at official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for all eligible students. Students should not wait for the IGNOU application last date 2026 for the July session and fill and submit their forms online as soon as possible.

Click Here: IGNOU Admission 2026 Direct Link to Apply

How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2026?

Candidates are advised to keep their APAAR ID handy before starting the application process. They can apply for IGNOU July session admission by using the below mentioned simple steps:

Visit the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. On the homepage, click on 'IGNOU registration' link available Complete basic registration using required details. Select a username and create a strong password Login to complete IGNOU application form 2026. Make a payment of the IGNOU 2026 application fee and submit the application form.

Check: IGNOU Admission 2026: July Session Application Last Date Extended to September 15 for Online Programmes

IGNOU 2026 Application Form Fee

The application fee to fill the IGNOU admission form 2026 is INR 300. Students are required to fill and submit the application fee online. Students must note that the fee, once paid, is non-refundable, and the authorities will not return the fee once it is submitted.