IGNOU Releases Application for Free Professional Development Programme, Apply Here

IGNOU PDP Application Starts: As per the latest updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened an application form for a 36-hour free professional development programme on the implementation of the national education policy (NEP) 2020. The form is meant for university and college teachers. Candidates who wish to apply can do the same on the official website of IGNOU i.e. ignou-nep-pdp.samarth.ac.in

The programme will have a duration of 36 hours of training which is equal to a six-day short-term professional development programme. However, the total time duration for a specific batch is of 12 days. The University Grants Commission (UGC) approved programme can be joined by any higher education permanent, part-time, or temporary teacher free of cost.

IGNOU PDP Registration Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who can Apply for Free programme?

Any teacher of any Higher Education Institute in India can register and participate in this programme. For this, they will have to register at the Samarth-NEP portal (https://ignou-nep-pdp.samarth.ac.in) by uploading the Institution I-Card or copy of the recommendation letter issued by the Head of the Institution, recent photograph, and scanned signature.

How to Register for IGNOU Professional Development Programme?

IGNOU has started the registration process for the NEP-PDP programme. Interested candidates can apply at ignou-nep-pdp.samarth.ac.in. They can follow these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou-nep-pdp.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Go to register section and read all instructions

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Select the nearest IGNOU regional centre

Step 6: Verify details and upload necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

