IGNOU TEE December, June 2022 Re-evaluation Link Activated, Check How to Apply Here

IGNOU TEE December, June 2022 Re-evaluation Started: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has activated the re-evaluation link for TEE December, June 2022. Candidates who are unsatisfied with their answers can apply for re-evaluation or copy of answer scripts on the official website i.e.ignou.ac.in

The request for re-evaluation must be made by the student within one month of the declaration of his/her result. However, in the case of a copy of the answer script, the application must be made at least within 45 days of the declaration of the result. The fee for re-evaluation of the answer script per course is Rs 750 whereas, the fee for obtaining an answer script is Rs 100 per course.

IGNOU TEE December, June 2022 Re-evaluation and Photocopy-Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IGNOU TEE December, June 2022 Re-evaluation?

The authorities have activated the IGNOUT TEE December, June 2022 Re-evaluation link. Candidates can apply for the same on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on TEE December/June Re-evaluation link

Step 3 : Read all instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and programme code

Step 5 : Fill out the application form and pay required fee

Step 6 : Click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout

IGNOU TEE December, June 2022 Re-evaluation Result

Meanwhile, the result for IGNOU TEE December, June Re-evaluation will be declared on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.Students must note that if they have been already allotted a final marks statement and there is an increase in their marks in the re-evaluation process, they will be issued a revised scorecard.

Moreover, students who wish to apply for photocopies may simultaneously apply for re-evaluation (if they intend to).

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Verification Link Available Here