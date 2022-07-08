IGNOU TEE June 2022: Date Sheet for Term End Exam Released at ignou.ac.in, Admit Card Expected Next Week

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the final exam datesheet for the June Term End Examination (TEE 2022). Candidates can download the complete IGNOU TEE June date sheet from the official website - ignou.ac.in. According to the IGNOU date sheet, the exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift exam will be between 2 and 5 pm. The IGNOU term-end exam for June will commence on 22nd July 2022.

Students can contact datesheet@ignou.ac.in in case of any discrepancies, or doubts but if exams clash, then it will not be considered by the examination authority. Additionally, fall-back courses or courses from different programmes will not be considered if there is a clash between them, as IGNOU conducts exams of courses in different groups on the same date and time.

Guidelines Released Along With IGNOU TEE June 2022 Date Sheet

In the datesheet of IGNOU TEE, the authorities have also provided guidelines to be followed in the exam. Candidates can go through the guidelines provided below -

To ensure the safety of students, everyone has to maintain social distance and COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of India.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre that has been mentioned in their hall ticket.

Every day, the exam will be held in two sessions - Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Evening (2 to 5 PM).

IGNOU admit card will be released on the University website soon.

Students may note that there can be a possibility of last-minute change of examination Centre due to the COVID-19 situation or any other reason.

IGNOU TEE June 2022 Hall Ticket

It is expected that the IGNOU TEE June hall ticket will be released next week. Students are advised to visit the University website - ignou.ac.in and download their hall ticket and follow the instructions printed on it. They will need to use their login credentials to download the same. Meanwhile, the IGNOU has once again extended the last date for submitting assignments for the IGNOU TEE June 2022 session. Now, students can submit their IGNOU TEE 2022 assignments, final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports both offline or online mode until 20th July.

