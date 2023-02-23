IGNOU TEE June 2023 Revised Date Sheet Released, Check Tentative Schedule Here

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Date Sheet: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published a revised tentative date sheet for June Term End Exams (TEE) 2023 today- February 23, 2023. Candidates can who are going to appear for the upcoming exams can check out the new dates on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. However, the authorities will start the online submission of the IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exam Form on March 1, 2023

As per the revised schedule, IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exams will begin on June 1 and continue till July 6, 2023. It must be noted that the exams will be conducted in 2 shifts. The Morning shift will be held between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm whereas, the evening shift will be conducted between 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. However, candidates must note that the date sheet is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes. They can check out the entire schedule on the official website.

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Revised Date Sheet PDF- Click Here

How to Download IGNOU TEE June 2023 Revised Date Sheet PDF?

IGNOU has posted the fresh dates for June TEE 2023 Exams on the official website. Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to download the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Revised Tentative Datesheet for June TEE 2023 link

Step 3: IGNOU TEE June 2023 Date Sheet will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the dates carefully

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

IGNOU Online, ODL, and Merit-based ODL Programme Deadline Extended

Meanwhile, the authorities have extended the deadline for Online, ODL, and Merit-based ODL Programmes. Now, the candidates can apply for the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. till February 28, 2023. The authorities may not give any further chance to fill out the application form. Thus, candidates must apply for the programmes before the deadline.

