IIFM PGDFM, PGDSM Admissions 2023: Applications Open at iifm.ac.in

IIFM Admissions 2023: Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal has started the application process for the two-year PGDM Forest Management and PGD Sustainability Management (PGDSM) programmes for the 2023 Academic session. Candidates interested in applying for the PG Diploma programme can visit the official website of IIFM to complete the registration and application process.

The IIFM 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website. Candidates applying are first advised to visit the official website and check through the application instructions, eligibility criteria prescribed.

IIFM PGDM Applications 2023 are available on the official website - iifm.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the registration and application process through the direct link available here.

IIFM Bhopal Admissions 2023 - Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the IIFM PGDM programmes must have completed their bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks (45% for Reserved Category)

Candidates in the final year of the Undergraduate programme are also eligible to appear for the IIFM PGDM programme.

IIFM PGDM Admissions 2023

The admissions to IIFM PGDM programmes are conducted through the marks secured by students in the CAT 2022/ XAT 2023/MAT 2022/CMAT 2022 exams. The scores will be used to shortlist candidates for admission. The shortlisted candidates are required to attend the followed by Personal Interviews which will be conducted through Offline mode in the following centres

Bhopal

Chennai

Bengaluru

Kolkata

Delhi

Guwahati

Ahmedabad

IIFM Admission 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the IIFM 2023 applications have to be submitted online. According to the details provided, candidates from the General/ NC-OBC/ DA/ EWS Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs, 1000/- while students from SC/ST.DA in SC/ST Category are to submit a fee of Rs.500/-.

The Application fee has to be submitted by Credit/ Debit or Net Banking Facilities.

