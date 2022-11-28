IIFT 2023 Application Correction Window To Close on 30 Nov for MBA-IB, Get Direct Link Here

IIFT Application Correction Window 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online correction window for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 for the registered candidates. Those who want to make changes in IIFT 2023 MBA application form can do so at iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make changes or modify certain details in the IIFT application form till November 30, 2022.

Candidates must make necessary changes in the IIFT application correction window wisely as no changes will be allowed after the deadline. As per the schedule released, the IIFT entrance exam will be held on December 18, 2022 this year. It will be held in a computer-based test mode format for 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon.

What Fields Can Be Edited in IIFT MBA 2023 Application Form?

The IIFT 2023 application form can be edited only in online mode by visiting the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. They can check below the fields that can be edited in the IIFT MBA application form -

Education details

Mistake in the identification information

Double fee payment

Photograph and signature

Apart from this candidates can also raise a query regarding IIFT form fee payment updation, verification, multiple application form issue, etc.

How to Make Changes/Corrections in IIFT MBA 2023 Application Form?

All the registered candidates can make changes in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how make corrections in IIFT MBA application form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to official website of NTA IIFT website - iift.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Correction for IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 tab.

3rd Step - Enter IIFT application number and password.

4th Step - Go to the section - Correction in Application Form.

5th Step - Now edit relevant details and click on submit tab.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency for taking admission to MBA (IB) programmes of three campuses of IIFT namely Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada. The IIFT admission process will be done based on the IIFT score along with the qualifications of further selection rounds such as PI, GD, etc.

