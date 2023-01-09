IIFT Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Download Response Sheets, Raise Objections at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT Answer Key 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for admission to MBA 2023-25 session. Candidates can download provisional IIFT answer key 2023 pdf in online mode at iift.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their exam login credentials -application number and password to download the IIFT answer key pdf.

With the help of the IIFT answer key 2023, candidates can calculate their probable scores. Along with the release of provisional IIFT answer key 2023, the authorities have also opened the objection window for the candidates. As per media reports, over 35, 000 applicants appeared for IIFT 2023 at various exam cities.

IIFT Answer Key 2023 Through Password - Direct Link (Available Now)

IIFT Answer Key 2023 Through Date of Birth - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IIFT Answer Key 2023?

Candidates are required to use their IIFT exam login credentials such as IIFT application number and password to download the IIFT answer key pdf. They can go through the steps to download the provisional answer key of IIFT -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - IIFT MBA (IB) answer key 2023 - online India candidates tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter IIFT login credentials such as application number and password or date of birth.

5th Step - On the next page, click on view NTA IIFT answer key.

6th Step - IIFT 2023 provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Download the same and take a print out of IIFT provisional answer key.

How To Raise Objections in IIFT Answer Key 2023?

The officials have provided the facility to raise objections in the provisional answer key of IIFT MBA 2023. In case candidates find any wrong answer in the released IIFT answer key, then they can challenge the same through the official website. While raising objections against IIFT 2023 provisional answer key candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 per question. Apart from that candidates will also have to provide adequate proof.

Also Read: SNAP 2022: Result Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here